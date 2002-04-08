Mullen Automotive, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( MULN) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/muln.



What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that the company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mullen overstated its ability and timeline regarding production; (ii) Mullen overstated its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (iii) Mullen overstated its battery technology and capabilities; (iv) Mullen overstated its ability to sell its branded products; (v) Net Element’s due diligence into Mullen Technologies was inadequate; (vi) Delays of the Dragonfly K50 were not solely due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (vii) as a result, Mullen Automotive’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times causing investors to suffer damages.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Mullen Automotive, Inc. stock between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is July 5, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: [email protected]