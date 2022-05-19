SHELL PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Signify N.V.
May 19, 2022
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State