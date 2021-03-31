Allied Electronics & Automation Welcomes New Managing Director of Ventures

PR Newswire

David Ross, Allied's new managing director of ventures, will lead the development and execution of RS Group's innovation and customer engagement strategy in the Americas.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, recently welcomed David Ross to the Allied Executive Leadership Team. As Allied's new managing director of ventures, David will lead the development and execution of RS Group's innovation and customer engagement strategy in the Americas and will report directly to Allied President Ken Bradley.

David brings strong leadership skills and an advantageous blend of finance, technology and commercial expertise to his new position. Prior to joining Allied, David was the CFO at CleanDesign Power Systems, Inc., where he helped raise a round of financing that was pivotal to the company's revenue growth.

In his new role as Allied's managing director of ventures, David will establish an innovation framework aligned with RS Group's corporate strategy, evaluate opportunities to enhance the company's business models and markets and head up the new DesignSpark Innovation Center in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

The new DesignSpark Innovation Center, which is scheduled to open later this year, is RS Group's first innovation hub in North America. It features 8,000 square feet of custom collaboration, lab and demonstration space staffed by a team of dedicated onsite experts from RS Group and will offer designers, engineers, inventors, startups, customers and suppliers exclusive access to a unique suite of tools, resources, subject matter experts, products, consulting services and technical support.

"I'm happy to be joining the Allied team as its new managing director of ventures and am looking forward to applying my experience and expertise to identifying innovative technologies that are ripe for development, investment or internal use and pursuing opportunities that will benefit RS Group, our customers and our suppliers," said Ross.

"Hiring David as a member of my Executive Leadership Team and the managing director of ventures including the DesignSpark Innovation Center is a big step forward in our journey and will help us further expand our footprint as a trusted, value-added technology solutions provider for customers and suppliers in the electronics and automation industries," said Ken Bradley, President of Allied Electronics & Automation. "I'm very excited about the various possibilities and opportunities on the horizon and am proud to have David onboard to help us achieve our goals and grow our potential."

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2021 reported revenue of £2.0 billion. RS Group plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

