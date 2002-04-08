INSTRUCTIONS TO FOLLOW THE FERRARI CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON JUNE 16, 2022

Maranello (Italy), June 8, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) will host its Capital Markets Day in Maranello (Italy) on June 16, 2022.

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s corporate website, commencing at 9:00 a.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 16. The webcast details and the presentation delivered during the event will be available in the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/capital-markets-day-2022 ). For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website.

Attachment