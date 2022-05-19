Accelerate your Contingent Talent Time-to-Hire with LiveHire and myBasePay

PR Newswire

Bringing industry leading candidate experience to the contingent workforce

MIAMI, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a globally-leading Direct Sourcing platform, today announced a new partnership with myBasePay, a leading employer-of-record (EOR) and agent-of-record (AOR) platform for recruiting, staffing and HR professionals. This partnership aims at improving the overall candidate experience and quality of hires by pairing LiveHire's cutting-edge AI-powered direct sourcing technology with myBasePay's best-in-class Employer of Record services.

With more than 11 million open jobs in the US where candidates have the upper hand, growing talent shortages and higher turnover rates, there is more pressure than ever to fill roles quickly while delivering a positive candidate experience.

LiveHire's partnership with myBasePay will deliver a Direct Sourcing platform to generate private, branded Talent Clouds that attract and engage permanent and contingent workers via LiveHire. MyBasePay will then manage the remainder of the lifecycle as the Employer of Record.

"The LiveHire and myBasePay partnership is a great opportunity to transform the candidate experience." says Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire, "The myBasePay platform supports talent professionals through payroll, compliance and more, and coupled with the LiveHire technology, will ultimately provide a world-class experience for the candidate lifecycle."

Through this partnership, LiveHire and myBasePay offer:



Optimization of contingent talent curation via LiveHire's platform





Timely payroll processing, insurance, and benefits administration





Fully integrated talent pool technology and talent curation services





Seamless candidate submittal and onboarding





Compliance from worker classification to workers comp





Enhanced candidate experience and quality-of-hire

myBasePay CEO Cesar Jimenez said, "The partnership myBasePay has with LiveHire is a representation of two companies aligned for the future trajectory of workforce management. It is critical for us to partner with organizations whose value proposition improves the overall candidate experience. With myBasePay being at the forefront of the Employer of Record space, we are thrilled to partner with LiveHire who has been a pioneer in the Direct Sourcing movement. Together, our companies can create a complimented candidate lifecycle solution for enterprises everywhere"

"Today, over 40% of the U.S. workforce is made up of contingent workers, but more organizations are moving towards Freelancers and Gig workers to backfill FTE positions to take care of business needs with an expected growth to over 50% throughout the next two years" says Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales of LiveHire. "This makes speed to hire critical. The LiveHire partnership with myBasePay creates a seamless candidate lifecycle solution that meets the needs of the growing contingent workforce."

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading Direct Sourcing platform that attracts permanent and contingent talent via branded talent clouds. LiveHire provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of contractor workforces across 20 of the largest industries. LiveHire supports partners and clients 24 hours a day from offices strategically located in the USA and Australia. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us

About myBasePay

myBasePay is an employer-of-record (EOR) and agent-of-record (AOR) platform that enables enterprises to scale and grow by acting as their trusted strategic partner providing them with the agility and flexibility needed to compete in today's age of disruption. Our products eliminate administrative headaches associated with many time-consuming HR functions, including payrolls, compliance and more. myBasePay provides the urgent service technology an external workforce requires with the benefits contingent workers deserve. myBase Pay manages the most critical part of the contractor lifecycle and supports talent professionals through customer-obsessed service practices, all powered by world-class technology. myBasePay provides EOR and AOR payroll capabilities across all 50 states.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-your-contingent-talent-time-to-hire-with-livehire-and-mybasepay-301550697.html

SOURCE LiveHire