Grab Holdings Investors: Class Action Lawsuit Filed to Recover Investors Losses; Portnoy Law Firm

Grab offers a superapp that operates primarily across the deliveries, mobility, and digital financial services sectors in Southeast Asia.

On December 1, 2021, Grab became a public entity via a business combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

Between late 2019 and early 2020, a novel strain of the coronavirus disease, commonly referred to as COVID-19, became an ongoing global pandemic, with the outbreak first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus quickly spread to other countries, including the U.S., prompting state, federal, and private parties to enact various health and safety measures to halt the spread of the disease, which has since claimed millions of lives.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab had overstated its post-business combination business and financial prospects; (2) that, notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Grab’s financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic’s broad consequences, which included increased driver supply demand; (3) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (4) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (5) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

