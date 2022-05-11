InterCure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2022

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that that Alex Rabinovitch, Chief Executive Officer and Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in May 2022.



Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Cannabis Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Cowen 2nd Annual European Cannabis Conference

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

InterCure's management team will be taking part in one-on-one meetings during the conferences. To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with InterCure's management team, please contact a conference representative or [email protected].

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

