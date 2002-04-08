Verizon Frontline supports NM, AZ first responders battling wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed to multiple locations across the Southwest to provide the thousands of first responders currently engaged in firefighting efforts in Arizona and New Mexico with mission-critical communications capabilities.



In New Mexico, where the combined blaze that includes the Calf Canyon fire and the Hermits Peak fire has burned more than 170,000 acres near Las Vegas, N.M., the Verizon Frontline Response Team has provided fire personnel with more than 200 Verizon Frontline solutions designed to either provide or enhance field communications at emergency operations centers and command posts.

Working closely with a number of agencies on the front lines of the fire response efforts in New Mexico, including the U.S. Forest Service, the team has deployed phones, routers and other Verizon Frontline technology, including a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT), in support of first responders battling the Cerro Pelado, Cooks Peak, Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon and McBride fires.

Similar technology has been deployed by the Verizon Frontline Response Team in Arizona to support first responders battling the Crooks fire, which has burned close to 10,000 acres near Prescott, Ariz., and the Tunnel Fire, which has burned close to 20,000 acres near Flagstaff, Ariz.

More than 50 Verizon Frontline devices were distributed to fire personnel from a variety of federal, state and local agencies to support mission-critical communications in remote locations and at incident command posts.

The ongoing support in New Mexico and Arizona, delivered by the Verizon Frontline Response Team at no cost to local agencies, represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

