Wild Sky Media's MamasLatinas.com to Host Event Closing Out Month Long Focus on Importance of Financial Planning

Premium Latinas website to host Spanish-language webinar focused on tips for setting children up for financial success.



Boca Raton, FL, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTC Expert: BMTM), MamasLatinas.com, the leading source of premium content targeted to Hispanic women, and sibling site to CafeMom.com, Mom.com and LittleThings.com under the Wild Sky Media banner, will host a Spanish-language webinar entitled “Hacia el Futuro: Lo más valioso que puedes darle a tus hijos para que tengan éxito” (“Looking to The Future: The most important thing you can give your kids so they're set up for success”), to close out a month-long focus on smart financial planning called "Money Moves May," created by Wild Sky Media and featured across all of its sites.

The webinar, which will be broadcast live on May 21 at 2 p.m. eastern time, will be an interactive workshop, carefully crafted with live programming designed to engage both kids and parents while providing tips to develop kids’ money management and literacy skills, and will feature Lourdes Stephen, a personality well-known to our Latina audience (she's a former host of Univision's entertainment news show Sal y Pimienta and was a national correspondent on Despierta América). The event will be hosted by former Univision news anchor Natalie Cruz.

Yuliana Delgado, VP of Content for Wild Sky Media, explains, "We are thrilled to offer Latino parents and our audience a forum to discuss such an important — and not often talked about — topic in our community. We are very much committed to arming the Latinx community with strategies to better prepare their young children for future financial success."

Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Wild Sky Media’s parent company, Bright Mountain Media, adds, “We are extremely excited about what Wild Sky and MamasLatinas are doing to build bridges to their audiences of multicultural women and moms. This kind of publisher-to-audience connection - creating real value in an audience’s off-line life – is exactly our hope for all of our vertical properties.”

You can sign up for this free webinar HERE.

About MamásLatinas

A cornerstone of Wild Sky Media’s women/mom-centric stable of premium content websites, MamásLatinas engages and entertains bilingual and bicultural women with inspiring stories, relevant news, and all things Latina. When it comes to what matters most, MamásLatinas is right there with you, celebrating the collective experience of ‘tu vida latina’ in the USA. Wild Sky Media is a subsidiary of Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

Contact:

Bright Mountain Media, Inc

(561) 998-2440, ext 1012

Maria Montiglio

[email protected]

www.brightmountainmedia.com