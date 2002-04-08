Capture your creativity with the new moto g stylus 5G available now at Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be more expressive than ever with the new moto g stylus 5G (2022) , available at Verizon right now. The new moto g stylus 5G is the perfect complement to the network more people rely on, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband now available in over 1,700 cities around the country. This is yet another example of Verizon’s continued acceleration of 5G mobility penetration at an affordable price.



The low lag available on 5G Ultra Wideband coupled with the device’s zippy 120 Hz refresh rate lets you game like a pro. Stream to your heart's desire on a huge 6.8” display and quickly and easily upload your notes and photos to the cloud safely and securely.



With the new moto g stylus 5G, there’s no slowing down you—or your creativity. Here’s why it’s awesome.

Slide out the built-in stylus to sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, edit images, and even share your own animated messages.

Capture ultra-wide images, take extreme close-ups, and eliminate unwanted motion blur with a 50 MP camera system featuring optical image stabilization (OIS).

View content, stream movies, and video chat on a massive 6.8" Max Vision FHD+ display with a blazing-fast 120 Hz refresh rate.

And do it all backed by superfast 5G Ultra Wideband speed, powerful performance, and unbelievable battery life.

Visit verizon.com today to order your moto g stylus 5G in Steel Blue for $11.11 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99 retail). Also, pick up a matching case or screen protector from Speck, Otterbox, AQA, InvisibleShield, Gear 4, Spigen, Incipio or Verizon.

