Atrion Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

ALLEN, Texas, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation ( ATRI) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $47.1 million compared to $39.2 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, operating income was $10.3 million, up $1.3 million over the comparable 2021 period, and net income was $8.5 million, up $800 thousand over the same period in 2021. First quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share were $4.71 compared to $4.22 for the first quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the results for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, David Battat, President and CEO, stated, “Revenues were up 20% and operating income was up 15%, despite the impact of the pandemic and higher costs due to supply and labor shortages. Net income was up by a smaller 10% due to weaker performance in our investment portfolio and higher taxes in the current-year quarter.”

Mr. Battat added, “The three primary drivers of performance in the quarter were medical devices used in minimally invasive surgical procedures, consoles utilized in open heart surgeries, and components used to safely deliver therapeutics." Mr. Battat added, “The substantial expansion of one of our manufacturing facilities remains on track for completion in the summer of 2023, which will support ongoing projects to increase the number of new product launches as well as the expansion of markets for existing ones.”

Mr. Battat concluded, “Cash and short and long term investments totaled $77.8 million after our purchase of 5,637 shares of the Company’s stock at an average price of $611.41. We remain debt free.”

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

ATRION CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 47,138 $ 39,169 Cost of goods sold 27,894 22,830 Gross profit 19,244 16,339 Operating expenses 8,994 7,408 Operating income 10,250 8,931 Interest and dividend income 137 217 Other investment income (loss) (240 ) 62 Other income 25 66 Income before income taxes 10,172 9,276 Income tax provision (1,673 ) (1,550 ) Net income $ 8,499 $ 7,726 Income per basic share $ 4.73 $ 4.23 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,799 1,826 Income per diluted share $ 4.71 $ 4.22 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,803 1,832

ATRION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)