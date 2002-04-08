embecta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) ( EMBC) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at the Intercontinental NY Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Piper Sandler Ophthalmology and Diabetes Symposium.

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.embecta.com/. The webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.

About embecta

embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

