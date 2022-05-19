HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP’s fiscal year 2022, is payable on July 6, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2022. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

© Copyright 2022 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

HP Inc. Investor Relations

[email protected]