NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 2; Individuals Can Participate Online

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. PT. The meeting will take place virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVDA2022.



Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting, and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under “Guest Login.”

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company’s Proxy Statement filed on April 19, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

A replay of the 2022 annual meeting webcast will be available until June 2, 2023, at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s ( NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

