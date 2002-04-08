Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Notice of Availability of Annual Report

EMLENTON, Penn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emclaire Financial Corp ( EMCF) (the “Corporation”), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation as of and for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Corporation’s website at www.emclairefinancial.com, under the tab “Financials/Annual Reports.” Shareholders of the Corporation may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by written request to Jennifer A. Poulsen, Secretary, Emclaire Financial Corp, 612 Main Street, Post Office Box D, Emlenton, Pennsylvania 16373.



Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 19 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit the Corporation’s web site at www.emclairefinancial.com.

