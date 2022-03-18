Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) reported the voting results from its annual meeting of common shareholders held virtually on May 6, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2022 (the "Information Circular") and is available on the Company's website under "Investors – Presentations & Events" at www.pembina.com.

A total of 320,822,849 common shares representing 58.13 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Directors

The following 12 nominees were appointed as directors of Pembina to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld







Percentage Number Percentage Number









Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth 98.80% 301,565,670 1.20% 3,647,677 J. Scott Burrows 99.70% 304,292,436 0.30% 920,912 Cynthia Carroll 97.97% 299,019,837 2.03% 6,193,511 Ana Dutra 87.99% 268,548,515 12.01% 36,664,833 Randall J. Findlay 96.60% 294,845,088 3.40% 10,363,260 Robert G. Gwin 98.54% 300,764,838 1.46% 4,448,510 Maureen E. Howe 98.36% 300,208,862 1.64% 5,004,486 Gordon J. Kerr 98.83% 301,635,039 1.17% 3,578,309 David M.B. LeGresley 98.45% 300,469,270 1.55% 4,744,078 Leslie A. O'Donoghue 94.00% 286,914,211 6.00% 18,299,136 Bruce D. Rubin 99.42% 303,435,538 0.58% 1,777,810 Henry W. Sykes 98.55% 300,773,012 1.45% 4,440,335

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed to serve as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting, at remuneration to be fixed by the directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The resolution was approved with approximately 87.55 percent of votes cast in favor.

3. Approval of Company's Shareholder Rights Plan

An ordinary resolution to continue Pembina's shareholder rights plan was approved with approximately 94.83 percent of votes cast in favor.

4. Acceptance of Company's Approach to Executive Compensation

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular was approved with approximately 88.01 percent of votes cast in favour.

Additional details in respect of the Meeting's voting results can be found on Pembina's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

