Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Clariant, Cognyte, and Tupperware and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), Cognyte Software Ltd. ( CGNT), and Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

Cognyte Software Ltd. ( CGNT)

On April 5, 2022, Cognyte reported its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including revenue of $125 million, which was about $3.5 million below the midpoint of the Company's own guidance. Cognyte cited "lower conversions within its product pipeline," along with supply chain issues. During the related conference call, Cognyte's Chief Executive Officer stated that "a longer sales cycle [resulted] in the lower-than-expected bookings in Q4" and acknowledged that management "didn't execute well."

On this news, Cognyte's stock fell $3.63, or 31.1%, to close at $8.03 per share on April 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP)

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.

On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.

