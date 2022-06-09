Gaming Innovation Group signs partnership agreement with tier 1 operator in Colombia

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has via its subsidiary Sportnco Gaming signed an additional agreement with an existing partner for the provision of its sportsbook and player account management (PAM) in Colombia, making it now the third regulated market where it provides both software and services to the client, in what is shaping up to be a rewarding partnership between the two companies.



Sportnco is already active in Colombia with its PAM for another client, and this deal marks the first launch of the sportsbook in Colombia, allowing the tier 1 operator to launch with the full end-to-end software offering.

The Columbian market is a lucrative and fast growing market for the industry. In 2021 online gross profits were reported at $420m according to H2 Gambling Capital, of which 56% is coming from sports betting and growing at an enticing 120% YoY.

GiG and Sportnco have extensive knowledge and experience in delivering complex and highly regulated markets successfully, in particular across LATAM. The focus is aimed at driving positive margin on behalf of customers, making them a top choice for operators looking to launch or migrate gaming operations in such markets.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco, said: "The growing demand is a clear sign that we have created a sportsbook solution that is recognised as an industry leader within the iGaming industry. It makes us very proud that a leading tier 1 operator has once again placed trust in our technology and services for another market. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with our long-term partner within Colombia."

