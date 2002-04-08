GXO Joins Partnership with LEAD to Advance Gender Diversity and Female Leadership in Logistics

LONDON, U.K., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed a GOLD partnership with the European organization LEAD (Leading Executives Advancing Diversity) to collaborate on attracting, retaining and advancing women in the retail and consumer goods industry in Europe through education, leadership and business development.



“One of our core values is to ‘Be inclusive,’ and we’re excited by the opportunity to work with LEAD to enhance our efforts,” said Richard Cawston, GXO’s President, Europe. “We work hard to build a culture of belonging that respects every team member because we value individuals’ diverse voices, talents, identities, backgrounds and experiences and we rely on them to drive innovation and success at GXO.”

The LEAD Network, a non-profit volunteer-led organization with more than 14,000 members, provides a platform for industry leaders to connect with peers and join workshops and skill-building events and webinars. These activities are aimed at helping companies develop, nurture and retain female talent.

For GXO, the partnership is an opportunity to increase its pool of talented female leaders and to amplify its role as a thought- and market-leader in diversity and inclusion in the logistics industry. GXO is focused on providing access to tools and resources to help develop leadership styles and advance the careers of its female leaders.

In its inaugural ESG Report, the company emphasized its commitment to achieving its ambitious environmental, social and governance goals and offered updates on its progress. Logistics play a key role in helping the world’s leading brands meet their ESG commitments, and in 2021 GXO earned an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it highest among its industry peers.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts



Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

[email protected]

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

[email protected]