SunHydrogen Engages Elite Scientist Dr. Arthur J. Nozik as Scientific Adviser

SANTA BARBARA, CA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. ( HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the appointment of Dr. Arthur J. Nozik, a distinguished leader in photoelectrochemistry, semiconductor nanoscience and additional closely related fields, as Scientific Adviser to the company.

A Senior Research Fellow Emeritus of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and a Research Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Dr. Nozik will work directly with Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen and Director of Technology Dr. Joun Lee to evaluate SunHydrogen’s overall strategy and technique as the company works toward commercializing its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology.

Dr. Nozik earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University in 1959 and his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Yale University in 1967.

Through his career at NREL (formerly the Solar Energy Research Institute), he has established himself as a leader in the fields of photoelectrochemistry, semiconductor-molecule interfaces, quantum size effects, hot electron relaxation dynamics and multiple exciton generation in semiconductor quantum wells, quantum dots, quantum wires and nanostructures, and applications of this science to improve solar photon conversion technologies.

Prior to NREL, Dr. Nozik held research positions at the Allied Chemical Corporation and the American Cyanamid Company, where efforts were focused on bringing emerging technologies and solutions to commercialization.

“From the start of my career, I have been extremely interested in and focused on exactly what SunHydrogen is doing,” said Dr. Nozik. “I’m hopeful that I can contribute to SunHydrogen’s success in bringing this unique solution to the market.”

Dr. Nozik has published over 270 peer-reviewed papers, proceedings, books and book chapters. He has been cited over 47,000 times , presented over 380 invited talks and has been awarded 11 U.S. patents and numerous honors for his work.

Additionally, Dr. Nozik serves as a bi-annual consultant for Samsung, evaluating proposals from external scientists in the fields of solar energy, quantum-computing, electronics and more to determine if they are scientifically sound and suitable for integration with Samsung.

“Dr. Nozik brings an immense wealth of knowledge to our team,” said SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young. “It will be extremely valuable for him to not only evaluate our current methodology, but also bring new insights, strategies and solutions to our scientists. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with someone who has been at the cutting edge of this field since the start.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; the impact of public health epidemics on local and global economies and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

