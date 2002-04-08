VSBLTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Philadelphia, PA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced its revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million (USD), which is a 83% percent increase over Q4 of 2021 and 10 times greater than the previous year’s Q1 of $130K when the company began to scale its commercial operations.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

The Company also released revenue by quarter for the last 5 quarters ending March 31st, 2022.

Q1 2021 - $130K

Q2 2021 - $293K

Q3 2021 - $523K

Q4 2021 - $654K

Q1 2022 - $1.2M

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are pleased with our Q1 results and continue to see increased interest in our solution platform that covers both the Store as a Medium program and our AI-enabled security applications. Our recognition as the Channel Partner of the Year by Intel® earlier this month at the Intel Vision 2022 event is another milestone and validation of the investments that we have made in our technology platform and in our sales and marketing efforts over the last several years.”

As of the close of Q1 2022, VSBLTY has an Accounts Receivable balance of $2.5 million (USD) with the largest portion due from its joint venture partner, the Latin America-based Winkel Media. Hutton also explained that VSBLTY has provided $.8 million in funding to Winkel as of March 31, 2022, as part of its obligations as a joint venture partner. In addition, the Company has a $1.0 million investment in inventory for continued store installations at Winkel Media as of March 31st, 2022. In addition to growing AR, VSBLTY continues to benefit from ongoing exercising of warrants which creates additional operating cash for the Company.

As a result of the Company’s ongoing investments in R&D and Commercialization of its Computer Vision technology, the Company had an operating loss in the first quarter of $2.4 million before a non-cash charge for share-based payments of $1.1 million compared to an operating loss for Q1 of last year of $1.8 million before share-based payments.

The Company will be hosting an earnings call at a time to be determined but after the close of the month.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

