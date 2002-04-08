TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place next week. A webcast of the presentation will be available for on demand download beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET through Thursday May 26, 2022, on the conference website.

The webcast will also be available on TG’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase 3 program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.



