Immutep to Present at Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces Immutep has been invited to present at investor conferences, as outlined below.

Wilsons Rapid Insights – 26 May 2022

Presenter: Marc Voigt, CEO and Deanne Miller, COO of Immutep

Presentation time & date: All day on 26 May

Format: In-person conference, 45-minute small group briefings with Q&A

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, 199 George St, The Rocks, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Information: Institutional investors should contact Wilsons Corporate Access: [email protected] or visit: www.wilsonsrapidinsights.com.au

Jefferies Australia MedTech/Biotech Summit – 26 & 27 May 2022

Presenter: Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep

Presentation time & date: 9.00am AEST on Friday 27 May

Format: This conference will be a virtual format

Information: Please contact your Jefferies representative to register. For questions, please email [email protected]

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – 8 to 10 June 2022

Presenter: Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep

Presentation time & date: 8:30 AM ET on 10 June

Format: In-person conference, with one to one investor meetings available

Venue: in New York City on June 8-10, 2022

Information: For questions, please email [email protected]

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available at

https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/immp/1851075

and on the Company’s website following the event.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ ( IMMP, Financial) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; [email protected]