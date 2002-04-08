DraftKings and Meadowlark Boost Content Portfolio with the Debut of Four New Shows

Content Will Feature Diverse Perspectives and New Female Voices



Select Programs Available on YouTube and on All Major Podcast Platforms

NEW YORK and BOSTON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG), in coordination with Meadowlark, today announced the addition of four new shows to their programming slate. Joining the line-up are Too Many Men featuring hockey analysts Alison Lukan, Shayna Goldman and Sara Civian, The Cooligans with soccer loving comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, definitive college football shows, Shutdown Fullcast, hosted by Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk and Ryan Nanni and DNF (Did Not Finish) an F1 program with Meadowlark’s Jessica Smetana and Spencer Hall.

Meadowlark continues to deliver audio and video content to DraftKings as part of their partnership, including delivery of the flagship The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz that anchors the DraftKings content portfolio. Together, DraftKings and Meadowlark have recently launched other sports-forward shows, including Basketball Illuminati, Underdogs, Point Forward, Fútbol with Grant Wahl and Montgomery and Co., as well as culturally focused programming such as Cinephobe, Cinephile and Off the Looking Glass.

“With DraftKings, we continue to develop a dynamic talent network with the most diverse voices across sports and beyond, - voices that reflect the changing demographics,” said Bimal Kapadia, Meadowlark COO. “When you combine that with new formats - It's very exciting.”

Since early 2021, DraftKings has significantly expanded its media vertical through partnerships with content creators, independent voices, and subject matter experts to create a destination for the “in on the action” culture. In addition to its collaboration with Meadowlark, DraftKings recently launched new shows with Mike Golic Jr., Jared Carrabis, Mike Golic Sr., Meadowlark’s Jessica Smetana, Michael Lombardi and in December 2020, entered into an agreement with Ross Tucker Media for daily and weekly NFL content.

“In just over a year, DraftKings has significantly grown its media portfolio,” said Stacie McCollum, VP Programming, DraftKings. “With Meadowlark as a content partner, we are well-positioned to continue to add more new shows to our growing line-up of original programming for fans interested in authentic voices and a modern take on the sports conversation.”

Show Details :

Shutdown Fullcast

Writer Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk and Ryan Nanni are slated to relaunch their flagship college football show, Shutdown Fullcast, in June 2022. Shutdown Fullcast, the original Saturday college football postgame show, will join Fullcast After Dark, a DraftKings and Meadowlark program when it returns in Fall 2022.

Too Many Men

Alison Lukan, Sara Civian and Shayna Goldman provide hockey expertise and breakdowns as well as share what's on their minds - and that's nearly everything. Too Many Men is currently live and will continue to publish consistently throughout the NHL playoffs.

The Cooligans

Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco bring humor to soccer talk through the lens of stand-up comedy. Twice a week, on the podcast and from The Cooligans YouTube page, the comedians will provide comedic takes about the beautiful game whether domestic, abroad or international, with plans to go daily for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

DNF

Meadowlark’s Jessica Smetana and Spencer Hall will join fans live on the Dan Le Batard and Friends YouTube page following the rest of this season's F1 races. In the rundown style of Fullcast After Dark, Smetana and Hall will provide original and thought provoking takes on that day’s race, often joined by familiar faces from across the Meadowlark and DraftKings networks. DNF will also be distributed as a podcast across all major platforms.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

DraftKings Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Meadowlark Media

Meadowlark Media is a content studio and creator network, founded in 2021 by former ESPN President, John Skipper and national radio and podcast host, Dan Le Batard. Through partnerships with industry-leading storytellers, Meadowlark develops premium content for third party buyers. With an initial focus on sports, Meadowlark creates content across all formats – audio, video and digital.

Media Contacts:

DraftKings Media

[email protected]

Meadowlark Media

[email protected]