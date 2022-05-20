Knight Aerospace, Rossell-Techsys join forces to serve Indian aerospace market

PR Newswire

Collaboration will deliver best-in-class solutions, modules to one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Aerospace, one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of air transportation products, is proud to announce its latest industry partnership with Rossell-Techsys, the aerospace and defense division of Rossell India Limited (NSE: ROSSELLIND).

Together, the companies will work to provide quick-change roll-on/roll-off palletized solutions for cargo aircraft conversions to one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies. Solutions will include Knight's Next-Generation Air Transportable Galley Lavatory (ATGL), aeromedical/VIP modular, patient transport and ground support equipment.

To date, Rossell has worked with Knight Aerospace, helping the San Antonio-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) expand its global footprint with introductions to key government contractors, such as the Indian Air Force. The new partnership formalizes the collaboration and ramps up manufacturing schedules to dramatically increase supply of specialty air products to India.

"Global expansion is a driving ambition of ours at Knight Aerospace, as we believe our products have universal utility and life-changing applications. We can't think of a better partner to guide us in our foray into the Indian market than Rossell-Techsys," said Knight Aerospace CEO Bianca Rhodes. "Their long-standing leadership in the region and honed expertise will ensure our products serve government agencies and commercial operators in India as successfully as they have their U.S. counterparts."

Knight Aerospace supplies equipment to major Aircraft OEMs and military and commercial aircraft operators in more than 34 countries supporting over 16 aircraft types and their variants. Rossell Techsys is the aerospace and defense division of Rossell India Limited, a publicly listed company. Rossell Techsys provides custom engineering and manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic System & Systems Integration, Test Equipment and Aftermarket Product Support Services.

"We are excited to partner with Knight Aerospace and be able to bring the very best of technology and solutions to the Indian Aerospace Market," said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, CEO of Rossell Techsys. "The range of products provided by Knight Aerospace complements our after-market services business where Rossell provides local customization, accessory support, installation, commissioning, training, maintenance support through end of life and being the single point of contact for India based customers."

Knight Aerospace proudly sets the global industry standard for mission-critical specialty air transportation products. The San Antonio-based OEM is the world's leading provider of the custom quick-change/roll-on roll-off medical module, as well as palletized systems for cargo aircraft, including the C-17 and C-130. Deployed in over 30 countries, Knight's leading-edge products and airworthy solutions transform U.S. and allied military aircraft missions and offer life-saving advantages in moments of crisis and urgency. To learn how Knight Aerospace is transforming humanity's missions with best-in-class products and services, please visit www.knightaerospace.com .

