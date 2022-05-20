Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Yet Another Record Low in April, Driven by Continued Improvement Among Seriously Past-Due Loans

PR Newswire

The national delinquency rate fell to 2.80% in April, down four basis points from March, hitting a new record low for the second consecutive month

Overall delinquencies are down nearly 40% from last year as the mortgage market continues to recover from pandemic-related impacts

The number of borrowers who are a single payment past due increased 7.9% month-over-month, following typical seasonal patterns

This was offset by strong improvement among borrowers who are three or more payments past due – with volumes falling by 8% month-over-month

Though such serious delinquencies have fallen between 6%-12% in each of the past 14 months, volumes remain more than 55% above pre-pandemic levels

Despite still-elevated serious delinquency levels, foreclosure starts dropped nearly 12% from March and are holding well below pre-pandemic levels – though active foreclosures edged slightly higher

Prepayment activity fell by 19.1% from March and 61.8% from a year ago as interest rates continued their sharp ascent in April

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 2.80%

Month-over-month change: -1.31%

Year-over-year change: -39.93%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.32%

Month-over-month change: 2.31%

Year-over-year change: 13.48%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 21,400

Month-over-month change: -11.93%

Year-over-year change: 478.38%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.99%

Month-over-month change: -19.10%

Year-over-year change: -61.80%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.46%

Month-over-month change: 8.58%

Year-over-year change: 228.58%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,496,000

Month-over-month change: -17,000

Year-over-year change: -1,004,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 640,000

Month-over-month change: -54,000

Year-over-year change: -1,128,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 173,000

Month-over-month change: 4,000

Year-over-year change: 20,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,669,000

Month-over-month change: -13,000

Year-over-year change: -984,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 6.13% Louisiana: 5.61% Alabama: 4.54% Oklahoma: 4.50% West Virginia: 4.32%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Montana: 1.94% California: 1.88% Colorado: 1.77% Idaho: 1.70% Washington: 1.67%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.55% Louisiana: 2.37% Alabama: 1.77% Maryland: 1.70% Arkansas: 1.70%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Louisiana: -35.76% Nevada: -29.36% District of Columbia: -27.90% Washington: -27.60% New Jersey: -27.13%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

North Dakota: -10.13% Maine: -12.31% Michigan: -14.52% Alaska: -15.61% Iowa: -15.71%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom. The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online by June 6, 2022. For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].

