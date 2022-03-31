American Homes 4 Rent Ranks #41 on 2022 Builder 100 List

PR Newswire

Leading builder of single-family rental communities climbs in rankings from its list debut last year

CALABASAS, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality, single-family homes for rent, has been recognized by BUILDER magazine as the 41st largest homebuilder in the United States on its 2022 Builder 100 List.

"Ranking among the country's leading homebuilders for the second consecutive year is a testament to our team's focus on navigating a challenging supply chain environment to continue delivering high-quality homes during a national housing shortage," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Investments of American Homes 4 Rent. "Through our Development program, we also build with environmental stewardship as a priority, incorporating energy-efficient features and resource-saving measures in our construction practices."

According to RESNET Home Energy Rating System (HERS) scores, American Homes 4 Rent's newly constructed homes are designed to use 40% less energy than the typical existing home in this country. The Company has also begun implementing an Environmental Management System that provides an internal framework for identifying and reducing risks across land acquisition, land development and vertical construction.

"In less than 5 years, we have launched over 100 communities and constructed more than 5,500 new homes nationwide, accounting for approximately 10% of our Company's total portfolio," said Brent Landry, Executive Vice President of Development of American Homes 4 Rent. "We are creating beautiful new homes and communities in locations where people want to live, so residents can enjoy the benefits of single-family living with the flexibility of leasing and convenience of professional management. Moving forward, we remain keenly focused on bringing our growing land pipeline of over 20,000+ lots to fruition, to continue adding quality housing options to an underserved market."

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

