UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 9, 2022

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.71 per share on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

