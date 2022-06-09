Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management expert solution honored with esteemed Stevie Award in 2022 American Business Awards®

PR Newswire

CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution earns Bronze Stevie Award in the Financial Management Solution category

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized by the prestigious, 2022 American Business Awards® with a Bronze-level win for its CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management solution. The award recognizes business achievements and product innovation, and winners are determined by entry scores compiled by more than 230 professionals worldwide who adjudicated more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry over a two-month judging period.

The Bronze Stevie Award marks the first industry win for CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability software, a solution that addresses ESG evolving regulations, and streamlines data collection, calculation, and KPI disclosure. The software helps organizations gain control, meet compliance requirements, and improve ESG scores while supporting strategic, sustainable growth.

"Now more than ever the office of finance, as well as ESG professionals, need the confidence that their organization is compliant with evolving ESG requirements," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "We are honored to be recognized as a 2022 Stevie Award winner, it is great to see our efforts recognized, and we look forward to celebrating all the award winners on June 13."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small.

CCH® Tagetik global expert solutions enable digital transformation in the office of the CFO, providing a strategic and intelligent platform for financial close & consolidation, financial & operational planning, and regulatory compliance. With its proven regulatory compliance expertise and the broadest range of regulatory products, addressing different requirements from Solvency II, IFRS, to Lease Accounting and more, CCH® Tagetik helps global enterprises to keep pace with proliferating and increasingly complex regulations.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

