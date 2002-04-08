Gildan Announces Participation at Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and ) announced today that it will be participating at the following conferences.



Peter Iliopoulos, Senior Vice-President, Taxation, Sustainability, and Governmental Affairs and Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship, will participate in a fireside chat at the Second Annual Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference on May 24, 2022 at 9:20 AM ET to be held virtually. The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for 90 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.

Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference to be held in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:20 AM ET. The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ and will be available for 90 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement for exclusive distribution in the United States and Canada. The Company also manufactures apparel for select retailers and global lifestyle brand companies under their own exclusive or private brands. Gildan’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to wholesale imprintables distributors and national accounts which include large screenprinters or embellishers, retailers and global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.