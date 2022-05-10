Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

SOURCE Loews Corporation

