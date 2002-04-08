ASML successfully places inaugural green bond offering for €500 million

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, May 10, 2022 – ASML Holding NV ( ASML, Financial) today announces that it has successfully placed its inaugural green bond offering of senior notes for a principal amount of €500 million. The transaction is expected to be settled on May 17, 2022.

ASML expects to use an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing commercial real estate projects (the Eligible Green Projects) that meet the requirements of the Issuer’s Green Bond Framework. The Green bond Framework and the ISS ESG Second Party Opinion thereon are available at www.asml.com.

The senior notes are due in 2032 and have an issue price 99.47% and a coupon of 2.250%.

The senior notes discussed in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act of 1933.

Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934 Sander Hofman +31 6 2381 0214 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494 Brittney Wolff Zatezalo +1 408 483 3207 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements relating to the green bond offering by ASML including expected use of proceeds and expectation that the use of proceeds will meet ASML's Green Bond Framework. These statements are based on current expectations and you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include risks related to the use of proceeds of the bonds other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment