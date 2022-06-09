iSIGN Media Announces a Management Change

TORONTO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) ( ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that Mr. Alex Romanov is stepping back from his appointment as the Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.



Mr. Romanov will continue as a Director and will be focusing strictly on Board activities and raising the targeted $1.5 million for the Company.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Remko Noteboom, currently one of iSIGN’s Directors, as iSIGN’s interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Noteboom will be responsible ultimately for all aspects of the Company, including sales and technology development and advancement, the latter in conjunction with our technology department, headed by Mr. Mario Salerno.

Mr. Noteboom has over 25 years experience in software architecture and development, working for Alias|Wavefront, Nelvana Ltd and C.O.R.E. before founding Southpaw Technology Inc with Gary Mundell in 2005. Southpaw Technology is a technology solutions company whose solutions power mission-critical information and workflows in customer organizations across a broad spectrum of industries. He is the ground up developer of the open-source platform TACTIC and has been the lead architect on software for Microsoft, P&G, Adidas, Philips, Lockheed Martin, Mayo Clinic, Legend 3D and Technicolor. Remko has a Master Degree in Engineering Physics from Queen's University.

Mr. Noteboom will be leading the Company’s completion of its second phase of technology acquisition and to introduce our technology to all market segments to grow and expand our client base and revenues.

“With the expansion of our technology products now and in the near future, it became apparent to me that iSIGN requires a Chief Executive Officer whose background is more technical than sales,” stated Mr. Romanov. “Remko’s extensive technology background allows him to work extremely closely with our clients and tech team to expand iSIGN’s scaling into larger business categories of transit authorities, airports, sports stadiums, communities and cities. I look forward to working with Remko and believe that the Company will benefit from having an extremely strong technology person running the Company during its time of technology expansion and product launch.”

iSIGN Media is a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, that on March 30, 2022 announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide Licensing Agreement in perpetuity with SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. for its Passive Historical Contact Tracing (PHACT) technology including HALO and underlying framework, including SPE Asset Management System for smart location analytics and monitoring Intellectual Property (IP). The PHACT IP provides smart location analytics and monitoring. Conceived as a contact tracing platform, the overall platform enables the monitoring of the movement, congregation behaviors, and general movements of individuals within a monitored space, while maintaining connectivity and compliance with all public privacy policies. PHACT provides real-time and historical information regarding individual movement, dwell, and crowd and public behavior.

