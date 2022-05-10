QuickLogic to Exhibit at MAPLD 2022

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the Single Event Effects (SEE) Symposium / Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (MAPLD) Combined Workshop at the La Jolla Marriott in San Diego, CA.



QuickLogic has been a trusted supplier of programmable logic (FPGAs and eFPGA IP Cores) for mission-critical applications for three decades. Its Australis-generated eFPGA IP has been licensed for multiple SoCs in different process nodes across multiple foundries, with our most recently announced IP core using SkyWater Technologies' Rad-hard RH90 process technology. Our eFPGA IP and associated FPGA User Tools are designed to support the most stringent requirements associated with radiation hardened applications. Visit QuickLogic's table 20 and learn how their radiation-hardened eFPGA IP can be embedded as an IP core in ASIC and SoC devices.

Exhibit Dates and Times:



Tuesday, May 17: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm

Wednesday, May 18: 9:30 am - 2:00 pm Booth: 20 Register: SEE / MAPLD

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-exhibit-at-mapld-2022-301544322.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation