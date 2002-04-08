Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management

3 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2022 totaled $147.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $71.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $75.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of April 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 20,426
Global Discovery1,826
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,403
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,984
Global Equity Team
Global Equity1,983
Non-U.S. Growth16,109
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,733
China Post-Venture187
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity3,952
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,464
Value Income10
International Value Team
International Value31,619
International Explorer25
Global Value Team
Global Value24,186
Select Equity387
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,048
Credit Team
High Income7,654
Credit Opportunities131
Floating Rate53
Developing World Team
Developing World5,357
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak3,471
Antero Peak Hedge1,041
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained12
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities21
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 147,082

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $85 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

