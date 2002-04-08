InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses LUXXFOLIO's Strategic Investment from BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX) ( LUXFF, Financial) (FSE:LUH), a Canada-based, vertically integrated digital asset company, announced a strategic investment from BIGG Digital Assets Inc. BIGG (CSE:BIGG) (OTCQX:BBKCF) acquired 12.5 million units priced at $0.16 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.21 for a period of 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

LUXXFOLIO streaming video: LUXXFOLIO streaming video strategic investment from BIGG Digital

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “LUXXFOLIO” in the search box.

Net proceeds will be used for future capex and operating expenses, or other such areas as may be determined by the Board. BIGG now owns approximately 15% of LUXXFOLIO and as long as they maintain an equity interest of 10% or greater, they will be entitled to appoint one member to LUXXFOLIO’s Board of Directors along with certain pre-emptive rights.

BIGG’s principal business units consist of Netcoins ( www.Netcoins.ca ), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( www.blockchaingroup.io ), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions.

LUXXFOLIO had been seeking a strategic partner to help fund its next phase of growth in both the traditional Bitcoin mining vertical and more recently an entrance into a decentralized data storage vertical. Decentralized storage supports the advancements in cloud computing and includes high growth areas such as scientific research and development, AI (artificial intelligence) and 3-D modelling.

Ken MacLean, President of LUXXFOLIO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome BIGG as a major shareholder in LUXXFOLIO. BIGG will be an excellent partner as we navigate the opportunities in the current volatile market. Mark Binns and his team support our vision, and with their investment, we can continue to be opportunistic on the execution of our 2022 plan.”

LUXXFOLIO operates, through its wholly owned subsidiary, an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in New Mexico, powered primarily by renewable energy. The mining site is currently operating at approximately 180 PH/s, an increase of 6% month over month from the 170 PH/s rate on March 31st and reported that 25.22 Bitcoins were mined during May.

Mark Binns, CEO of BIGG, added: “BIGG is first and foremost a digital assets company - and complementary to our holdings in crypto forensics, crypto trading and Metaverse/NFT is crypto mining - a mainstay and essential component to the digital asset economy. We believe LUXXFOLIO can become a global leader in sustainable crypto mining and has established an excellent beach head operation in New Mexico with significant expansion potential. The team at LUXXFOLIO, led by Ken MacLean, have built deep relationships in the crypto mining community and have grown the business through multiple crypto pricing cycles.”

Ken Maclean, President LUXXFOLIO, continued: “Our current power costs equate to approximately $7,900 to produce one Bitcoin. Having stable power pricing in a rising inflationary environment is a key sustainable differentiating factor for LUXXFOLIO as we continue to see other players in the industry exposed to this risk. This coupled with our completed power expansion and delivery of new miners over the next quarter provides a solid foundation for the future.”

With its shares trading at $0.17 on the CSE under the symbol “LUXX”, the company provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets. The company also trades on the OTCQB under the symbol “LUXFF” and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Exchanges under the symbol “LUH”.

For more information, please visit the company’s website www.luxxfolio.com , contact Dean Linden, Chief Communications Strategist, at 604-398-3837 or email [email protected] , or follow the company on any of its social media platforms including Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

LUXXFOLIO also invites shareholders and potential investors to join the conversation on the LUXXFOLIO Holdings’ Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio .

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. LUXXFOLIO has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CEO

[email protected]