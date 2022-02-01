PushForce Licenses Zerify's API, Launches First Customer

EDISON, N.J., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., ( SFOR), the 21-year-old cyber security company, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., is focused on secure video conferencing solutions for small to midsize businesses (SMBs) and enterprise companies, announced today that PushForce LLC., has released a new version of their market leading sales automation software that utilizes our embedded Zerify API.



“This is significant news”, says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “it means that PushForce has successfully integrated the Zerify API to include secure video conferencing within their solution and is rolling it out to their customers now.”

“Equally important is that before they spoke with us, they reached out to several of the other big name video conferencing platform providers and none of them had a custom video conferencing API that contained the necessary cyber security & platform flexibility needed to meet their unique requirements. Our Zerify API is the only API on the market that we are aware of that enables businesses to layer the appropriate levels of cyber security controls to keep data safe while meeting regulatory compliance,” says Kay.

“We have always been a visionary company,” says John Trkla, CEO of PushForce, “we continually look for ways to improve the sales force automation process, i.e., adding real-time on-demand secure video conferencing for sales reps, customers, or prospects. Given the fact that Zerify’s secure API was designed to easily integrate into our CRM, it was a no-brainer. I have been showing and telling our customers about this for a while now, I am really excited about telling them that it’s now available.”

“In addition to CRMs, ERPs & legacy apps, our Zerify API enables businesses of all sizes the ability to easily integrate cyber security & video conferencing into just about any other type of business application, i.e., Marketing platforms, Insurance programs, Healthcare applications or even Home-Grown Customer Support applications,” says Mark Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Most general-purpose video conferencing platform API’s such as Zoom, Teams & others were not designed to provide organizations with the necessary cyber security features to protect confidential business, legal and personal data where there are significant cyber security risks associated with that data,” says Kay, “with our API, they get the best of both worlds, they get video conferencing and our zero-trust cyber platform.”

“It's been a very exciting week for us,” says Kay, “this past Tuesday we announced that we rebranded the company from StrikeForce to Zerify. The rebrand signifies the next phase of StrikeForce’s journey as a 21-year-old cybersecurity company with several patents, with the company now called Zerify. Recognizing the security vulnerabilities associated with video conferencing and the increase in collaborative communications as remote work is here to stay, the company has decided that secure video conferencing will be its sole focus now.”

About Zerify

Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify ( SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

