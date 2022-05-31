Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Expands "ToB" Business and Launches New Subsidiary, Jiuyao

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company"), a leading new energy vehicles (NEVs) franchisor and retailer under the brand name "Jiuzi" in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology Co. Ltd. ("Jiuyao"), an NEV procurement platform servicing business customers, has officially launched its operations.

Set up as a joint venture with the Company and Hubei Yaonin Chuxing Automobile Service Co, Ltd. ("Yaonin Chuxing"), Jiuyao integrates the strengths, resources, and skills of both Jiuzi and Yaonin Chuxing to help car rental and ride-hailing corporate customers procure qualified NEVs to operate cost-effectively. Jiuyao also provides its customers with financial solutions via partnerships with licensed third-party financial institutions. Jiuyao will serve a quintessential role in furthering the value of the joint venture and implementing the Company's "ToB" strategy.

"We are delighted to celebrate the official launch of our Jiuyao platform, which demonstrates our determination to manifest the Company's ambition to spearhead in the implementation of green travel in the EV industry," said by Mr. Shuibo Zhang, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. "Since Jiuyao has strong customer resources and operational capacity in the online car rental sector, its launch represents a milestone in perfecting a one-stop service system in the EV industry, and renders us well positioned to meet the growing demand for EVs as a result of China's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Jiuyao's launch will also help us optimize the resources from our strategic partners in the sectors of car services, dealership and EV charging facilities that allow us to both offer full-range of operational and commercial services to our customers and foresee the needs of tomorrow."

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and established in 2017, franchises and operates retail stores under the brand name "Jiuzi" to sell New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs") in third-fourth tier cities in China. The Company mainly sells battery-operated electric vehicles, and sources NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers. It has 31 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.zjjzxny.cn/.

