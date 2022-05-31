Utah Company Brings Home Four Awards from Prestigious Local Organization

PR Newswire

USANA wins four Best of State Award Medals

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in global nutrition, was honored last week at the Best of State Gala in Salt Lake City, Utah for its excellence in product quality and innovation. USANA brought home four awards for Celavive, Rev3, CellSentials, and its Nutritional product line.

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning products, please visit USANA.com.

"For over a decade, USANA has been a mainstay at the Best of State Awards—a great feat when you consider the competitive health and wellness landscape in Utah," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications & marketing officer. "USANA celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. From day one, we've prided ourselves in providing people around the world wanting to start their health improvement journey, with high-quality, science-based supplements. Looking forward, we are excited for the next 30 years where our world class research and innovation will take us."

USANA took home four Best of State medals in the following categories:

USANA's Celavive skincare system won its fifth consecutive Best of State award in the Personal Care Products category

Rev3 Energy won best beverage for its fourteenth consecutive year

USANA CellSentials took home best dietary supplement for its sixth win in a row

USANA's Nutritionals won in the Health/Nutrition Products category for the fifth time

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 850 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-company-brings-home-four-awards-from-prestigious-local-organization-301557044.html

SOURCE USANA