ONCOTELIC ANNOUNCES US PATENT GRANT FOR CA4P AND OXI4503 COMBINATION WITH CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) ( OTLC, Financial), is pleased to announce the grant of patent application no. 15/753,882 entitled “USE OF VDAS TO ENHANCE IMMUNOMODULATING THERAPIES AGAINST TUMORS” by the US Patent Office.



The claims of the patent are directed to a pharmaceutical composition for producing an anti-tumor effect in a subject suffering from cancer or a tumor, comprising a Vascular Disrupting Agent (VDA) comprising a combretastatin agent and one or more antibodies selected from the group consisting of: a CTLA-4 antibody, a PD-i antibody, a PD-Li antibody, and a PD-L2 antibody in amounts effective therefore in a pharmaceutical carrier, where in the VDA is combretastatin Al diphosphate (CAl P) or combretastatin A4 phosphate (CA4P) or others.

“With the completion of the Joint Venture with Dragon Overseas Capital Limited for OT-101, we are now in the position to strengthen Mateon’s legacy assets including CA4P and Oxi4503,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman. “Given our team experience in VDA space as well as Abraxane and Cynviloq, we feel that we can successfully redeploy CA4P and Oxi4503 for the treatment of difficult to treat cancers either alone or in combination with Pembrolizumab/Keytruda.”

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for DIPG (OT-101), melanoma (CA4P), and AML (OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019.

Additionally, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease (“PD”). Over 60,000 new patients are being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics. AL-101 is also being developed for Erectile Dysfunction (“ED”). ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. The percentages of men affected by ED are as follows: 14.3-70% of men aged ≥60 years, 6.7-48% of men aged ≥70 years, and 38% of men aged ≥80 years (Geerkens MJM et al. (2019). Eur Urol Focus. pii: S2405-4569(19)30079-3). However, with the increasing administration of PDE5 inhibitors in clinical practice, it was found that approximately 30-35% of ED patients are treatment failures (McMahon CN et al. (2006). BMJ, 332: 589-92). AL-101 is designed to target treatment failure ED patients who do not respond to PDE5 inhibitors. Through similar mechanism of action, AL-101 is being developed for Female Sexual Dysfunction (“FSD”). Female sexual dysfunction is a prevalent problem, afflicting approximately 40% of women and there are few treatment options. FSD is more typical as women age and is a progressive and widespread condition. (Allahdadi, KJ et al. (2009) Cardiovascular & hematological agents in medicinal chemistry, 7(4), 260–269). There is no available drug for the treatment of FSD. In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyleesi (bremelanotide) to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (“HSDD”) in premenopausal women. This is the only available drug treatment. Vyleesi has essentially replaced the only other drug for HSDD – however, it has a long list of drug-drug interactions, including commonly used antidepressants, such as fluoxetine and sertraline. In addition, it has a black box warning regarding its use with alcohol, a combination that has been associated with hypotension and syncopal episodes. Therefore, there is an urgent need for effective therapy against FSD and HSDD.

About CA4P

CA4P causes rapid and widespread tumor cell necrosis. CA4P increases the immunogenic effect of checkpoint inhibitors when used alone as monotherapy. Tumor-fighting white blood cell counts, T-cells and cytotoxic T-cells compared to immuno-oncology agents alone. Tumor necrosis with the combination of CA4P and immuno-oncology agents is nearly double the necrosis with only immuno-oncology agents (63.9% compared to 32.8%, control = 25.8%). The overall data from all these studies provides evidence that CA4P may enhance the activity of immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, including anti-CTLA4 antibodies. The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for CA4P/ Fosbretabulin tromethamine for the treatment of stage IIB–IV melanoma due to genetic mutations that disproportionately affect pediatric patients as a drug. For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "expect", "anticipate" "hope", "vision", "optimism", "design", "exciting", "promising", "will", "conviction", "estimate," "intend," "believe", "quest for a cure of cancer", "innovation-driven", "paradigm-shift", "high scientific merit", "impact potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward¬ looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans related to the operations of the JV, taking the JV into an initial public offering or the success thereof, the progress, timing of clinical development, scope and success of future clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for the company's product candidates and the potential use of the company's product candidates to treat various cancer indications as well as obtaining required regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials and upon granting of approval by the regulatory agencies, the successful marketing of the products. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These risks are not exhaustive, the company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2022 and in the company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether as a result of new information future events, or otherwise.