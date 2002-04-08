Clean Earth Announces that its Detroit TSDF Earns Critical Drug Distributor Accreditation

Clean Earth’s TSDF in Detroit, MI earns accreditation demonstrating its compliance with a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices for the safe and compliant destruction of prescription drugs.

Accreditation demonstrates compliant practices that safeguard environmental and public health.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announces its treatment, storage and disposal facility (TSDF) in Detroit, MI has earned the Drug Distributor Accreditation, previously known as Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors Program (VAWD), from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®). The accreditation allows the facility to expand the breadth of its reach nationwide, while confirming its distinguished status as a responsible handler of prescription drugs for destruction.

With this accreditation, Clean Earth, and its Detroit TSDF will continue to play a pivotal role in preventing the diversion of pharmaceutical waste and safeguarding against improper drug disposal and the associated environmental implications. Preventing drug diversion helps reduce the illegal sale of drugs in the marketplace, and proper disposal prevents drugs and hormones from leaching into drinking water and soil.

“Given the expertise required when handling prescription drugs, we remain vigilant through the disposal and destruction process,” said Destini Hill, Clean Earth’s new Director of Pharmacy Compliance. “This accreditation emphasizes our ongoing commitment to public and environmental safety and allows us to expand our pharmaceutical waste contracts nationally.”

Clean Earth’s Detroit TSDF received and destroyed more than 4 million pounds of prescription drugs in 2021 by rendering them non-retrievable, meaning the properties of the drugs become indistinguishable. From there, the separated elements are thermally destroyed, preventing reentry into the market and adverse environmental effects.

To earn the Drug Distributor Accreditation, Clean Earth demonstrated compliance to a comprehensive set of drug distributor regulatory standards that ensure environmental and public safety to a governing regulatory board. Clean Earth will undergo an audit in 2025, to confirm it’s continually meeting standards, to renew its accreditation.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 90 waste management sites across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy



The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

