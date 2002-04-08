Arqit Quantum Inc. Announces Independent Assurance Report on its Technology

LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. ( ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, today announced the completion of an independent assurance report undertaken by University of Surrey on the technology protocols used by Arqit to enable symmetric key agreement over classical IP network infrastructures.



The independent assurance report confirms the security proof of Arqit's customer end point symmetric key agreement software in that it creates keys which are zero trust and computationally secure.

This work builds upon a technical review by University of Surrey which used a well-established Tamarin cryptographical modelling tool to validate the mathematical underpinnings of the foundational key establishment protocols.

The report outlines the merits behind the academic analysis methodology of the Tamarin approach and provides a higher-level interpretation of the detailed findings.

The University of Surrey is recognised as an Academic Centre for Excellence in Cyber Security Research by the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre.

The independent assurance report has been summarised by independent consultants in a format suitable to be shared with customers. To see the conclusions and access the report please go to https://arqit.uk/investors/resources.

Professor Steve Schneider, Director of the Surrey Centre for Cyber Security, said, “We were pleased to verify the security proof of Arqit’s design which we found to be excellent. The technology represents a significant advance in secure communications.”

Commenting, David Williams, Arqit CEO said, “The completion of the independent review and validation of our security proof is an extremely important moment, demonstrating that our software delivers precisely the benefits we have described. We prepared a summarised version of this with our consultants which can be accessed by prospective customers here: https://arqit.uk/investors/resources/. It is very timely since the White House announced a National Security Memorandum last week advising agencies to upgrade to symmetric key encryption – which is precisely what Arqit does. Our key agreement software produces keys which are used within symmetric key algorithms which are already globally standardised and widely used – it is the method of scaled end point creation of keys that is novel with QuantumCloud™. We are ready to solve the problems of legacy encryption, and moving to market in partnership with some great companies, and this week demonstrated the ease with which our products can be integrated with vendors’ products, also noted on our website this week at: www.arqit.uk/news/in-the-news/.”

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.

