Wintrust Wins Seven Greenwich Excellence Awards in U.S. Middle Market and Small Business Banking

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust recently earned seven Greenwich Excellence Awards in U.S. Middle Market and U.S. Small Business Banking categories from Coalition Greenwich for 2021. They include:



U.S. Middle Market Banking (Revenues of $10 million – $500 million) National Awards Overall Satisfaction Midwest Awards Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction Likelihood to Recommend Overall Satisfaction

Small Business Banking (Revenues of $1 million – $10 million) Midwest Awards Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction Likelihood to Recommend Overall Satisfaction



“These awards validate our promise that our customers can ‘have it all’ – the sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank alongside the personalized services to each and every customer of a community bank,” said Paul Carlisle, Chief Operating Officer, Market Head of Wintrust Commercial Banking. “Over our 30-year history, and especially during the past two pandemic years through our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’), we have shown our customers that they can count on Wintrust.”

“This recognition affirms why Wintrust is a preferred bank throughout Chicagoland,” said Wintrust CEO & Founder Ed Wehmer. “Our customers know that no matter the circumstances – in good times and in bad – they can trust us and our employees to support their needs. I want to thank our staff across our branch locations and all those who support them for making this honor possible.”

Additional and current information on the commercial banking services that Wintrust and its affiliate charter banks offer can be found here.

Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of global market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. Throughout 2021, the group conducted interviews with nearly 23,000 bank clients. Based on that feedback, Coalition Greenwich rated institutions based on five-point scale to identify a select number of banks that are set apart from their peers.

According to its website, Coalition Greenwich evaluated more than 500 banks nationwide, and only 24 banks received an Excellence Award in U.S. small business banking. Wintrust has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich for seven years in a row. For more information on the Greenwich awards, please click here.

The Greenwich Excellence Awards come on the heels of other recent recognitions Wintrust has received including The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award (for the eighth consecutive year), and J.D. Power ranking Wintrust Community Banks Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in Illinois.(1)

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $50 billion whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the Company’s subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

(1) Wintrust Community Banks received the highest score in Illinois in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer

(847) 939-9000

Web site address: www.wintrust.com