Helius Medical Announces Poster to Be Presented at the Consortium for Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Conference

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that an abstract highlighting real-world data, which shows the impact of translingual neurostimulation as a rehabilitation therapy to improve gait in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), has been selected for a poster presentation at the Consortium for Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting taking place June 1-4 in National Harbor, Maryland.



“We are excited to share our real-world findings on neuromodulation to improve MS patients’ ability to walk steadily and safely,” said Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, MD, PhD, Helius Medical’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our findings show that neuromodulation stimulation is an effective rehabilitative intervention that is thought to engage mechanisms of upregulation and long-term potentiation, promoting neuroplasticity and improving gait functionality and mobility.”

Poster: Translingual Neurostimulation By Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator System As a New Rehabilitation Therapy for Improving Gait in People with Multiple Sclerosis

Date: June 2, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Prince George’s Exhibit Hall, Gaylord National Convention Center

Helius Medical representatives will be available to talk about how neuromodulation can help improve gait for individuals with MS at Booth #804 in the Exhibit Hall.

Helius Medical is manufacturer of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. For more information, visit ponstreatment.com.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promotes neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

