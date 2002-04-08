Bowlero Corp Acquires Bowling Centers in Florida and Colorado

RICHMOND, Va., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, as well as the owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), announced today that it has acquired two additional bowling centers – Manatee Lanes in metro Tampa, FL and Fat Cats in Westminster, CO.



On the East Coast, Manatee Lanes is located in metro Tampa suburb, Crystal River. This center features 30 lanes and an interactive arcade. Manatee Lanes opened under Bowlero Corp management on May 5th and now marks the 28th location in Florida.

The second location, Fat Cats Westminster is located outside of Denver in the Westminster Promenade. This center features 29 lanes, glow golf, an interactive arcade and nighttime bowling under neon lights. This center is one of nine Fat Cats locations and upon completion of the acquisition, expected on May 31st, this center will operate under Bowlero Corp Management as Bowlero Promenade.

Bowlero Promenade will mark the company’s 13th location in Colorado, joining seven Bowlero centers and five AMF centers in the state.

Under Bowlero Corp management, these centers will feature new offers and exclusive promotions from Bowlero.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com .

Contacts:

For Media:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Vogel

[email protected]

For Investors:

ICR, Inc.

Ashley DeSimone

[email protected]

Ryan Lawrence

[email protected]