Optimi Health Enters Into Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Filament Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Filament Health (“Filament”) ( FLHLF, Financial) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company.



Optimi has been engaged by Filament to supply psilocybin mushrooms cultivated in Optimi’s recently inaugurated 20,000 square foot EU-GMP Princeton, British Columbia facility in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies for potential drug development, testing, and analysis by Filament’s research team.

“Our supply agreement with Filament Health is an excellent fit for both parties,” said Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick. “Filament’s commitment to the development of unique intellectual properties using natural psychedelic medicines, and to the advancement of natural psilocybin in the space as a whole, are well-aligned with our own values and goals for the future of psychedelics.”

Under the agreement, both companies have agreed to a one-year term which would allow Filament to place orders for whole, dried fruiting body mushrooms on a case-by-case basis.

“We are pleased to partner with Optimi as we build out our own supply chain and explore external suppliers,” added Filament Health CEO and Co-Founder Benjamin Lightburn. “This is an important step for Filament, and we look forward to determining the compatibility of Optimi’s product with our industry-leading natural extraction technology.”

As psilocybin continues to be the most actively studied psychedelic in clinical trials across the world, both companies believe the collaborative agreement sends a strong message that safety and research are paramount to growing a safe and secure supply of natural psilocybin.

Authorized parties interested in purchasing Optimi psilocybin and functional mushroom products are invited to contact [email protected] where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH ( FLHLF, Financial) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament’s platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

