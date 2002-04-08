Parker's Latest 'Expert Insights' Tech Talk Explores Current EV Automotive Technologies and the Future of Mobile Electrification

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, will present the latest episode of its incisive tech talk series ‘Expert Insights’ on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moderated by international keynote speaker Mark Jeffries, the discussion will dive deeper into the topic of mobile electrification with two Parker experts.

Vehicle electrification is set to become a key area for investment and innovation in the next decade. Advances in the automotive passenger market, driven primarily by new battery technology and the reduction of manufacturing costs, will filter down into the mobile electrification arena with ever-increasing speed.

The continuing journey to decarbonize will also make the electrification of off-road machinery and transportation imperative. To achieve this, vehicle design engineers will need access to complete solution providers to create and utilize new technologies to reshape the face of electrified mobile platforms.

In this third episode of Expert Insights, two Parker experts will explore in greater detail the automotive electrification technologies that are currently being used and those that are in development. The discussion will reveal how these solutions can and will be utilized to advance the electrification of mobile platforms used in heavier industries and sectors, now and in the future.

The discussion will be broadcast online on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (15:00 CET). Interested parties can register for access by visiting the Expert Insights landing page.

