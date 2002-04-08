MKS Instruments to Participate in Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel’s Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mksinst.com/events-and-presentations and a replay of the event will be available for a limited time thereafter.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. We primarily serve the semiconductor, advanced electronics and specialty industrial markets. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

