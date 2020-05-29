HMBL, PEGA & OKTA Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HMBL)

Class Period: HUMBL common stock and/or the unregistered HUMBL BLOCK Exchange Traded Index ("ETX") securities between November 21, 2020 and the filing of this action

Deadline: July 19, 2022

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and operations. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) that the HUMBL Pay App did not have even the basic functionality that it promised investors; and (2) that several of its hyped international business partnerships had a very low chance of contributing material revenues to the Company's bottom line.

Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA)

Class Period: May 29, 2020 - May 9, 2022

Deadline: July 18, 2022

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA committed corporate espionage and misuse of trade secrets to better compete against Appian. was involved in; (2) Defendant’s product development and related success was not, in significant part, the result of its own research and product testing, but the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) the defendants were involved in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known, but carried out through the personal involvement of the CEO of PEGA; (4) PEGA’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with PEGA’s written code of conduct; (5) PEGA was “unable to make a reasonable estimate of damages” in the Appian lawsuit; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s statements regarding PEGA’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential harm risk in Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or made of reasonable grounds. There was a lack.

Okta, Inc. ( OKTA)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 - May 22, 2022,

Deadline: July 19, 2022

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, the Company's systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) the Company ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of the Company customers; (iv) the Company initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

