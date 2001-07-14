JetBlue's Transatlantic Service Soars With Permanent Heathrow Slots, Added Gatwick Flying and Even More Speed at U.K. Airports

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a series of new milestones related to its growing low-fare London service which further advances the airline’s transatlantic growth and brings even more attractive fares and award-winning service to some of the busiest and most competitive travel corridors in the world. The airline has secured permanent slots at Heathrow, is adding a new Gatwick departure from New York and is improving the airport experience for customers in the United Kingdom.

“The U.S. - U.K. air corridor is among the busiest in the world and to effectively compete JetBlue is adding more flights across the North Atlantic, growing from just one daily flight last summer to five by this fall,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “And with permanent slots at Heathrow – the highest in-demand slots globally – we’re now positioned to provide long-term service at one of the busiest airports in the world. This is an incredible opportunity for a carrier like JetBlue as we introduce transatlantic travelers to our great fares and award-winning service.”

Securing Slots

JetBlue has received permanent slots at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) for flights starting October 29, 2022, which secures the airline’s long-term future at the iconic global hub. Permanent slots allow JetBlue to retain its presence and visibility at the U.K.’s busiest airport as it continues to grow its base of transatlantic travelers. JetBlue appreciates the support of the U.S. Department of Transportation and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), along with the support provided by the Departments of Commerce and State and our new Ambassador and the entire team at the U.S. Embassy in London.

JetBlue operates from Heathrow’s newest terminal – Terminal 2 – which offers travelers a modern airport experience with access to dozens of shops and restaurants. Heathrow travelers benefit from a variety of convenient ground transportation options including the Heathrow Express and London Underground, which offer rail connections with Central London.

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Beginning October 29, 2022 (Eastbound) & October 30, 2022 (Westbound) JFK - LHR Flight #007 LHR - JFK Flight #20 9:05 p.m. – 9:30 a.m. (+1) 10:45 a.m. – 2:05 p.m.

Growing at Gatwick

JetBlue today also announced is expanding its industry-leading transatlantic service with a third daily flight between New York City and London. Starting October 29, 2022, JetBlue will operate a second daily flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The new frequency will complement an existing daily flight between New York and Gatwick, as well as JetBlue’s once daily service between New York and Heathrow. Seats on all new Gatwick flights are on sale later today.

Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport and JetBlue operates from the North Terminal, which has a range of passenger facilities including a wide variety of shops and restaurants. Gatwick travelers benefit from a choice of convenient transport options including direct train links to the City of London via Thameslink and to Brighton and other South East Coastal communities via Southern Railway.

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Gatwick (LGW)

Beginning October 29, 2022 (Eastbound) & October 30, 2022 (Westbound) JFK - LGW Flight #43 LGW - JFK Flight #44 7:47 p.m. – 8:16 a.m. (+1) 12:00 p.m. – 3:04 p.m. JFK - LGW Flight #3 LGW - JFK Flight #4 9:59 p.m. – 10:22 a.m. (+1) 2:00 p.m. – 5:05 p.m.

New (to) England

JetBlue’s transatlantic expansion in New York comes as the airline prepares to launch all-new London service in its Boston focus city this summer. Service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Gatwick launches August 4, 2022 and service between Boston and London Heathrow launches September 20, 2022.

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Gatwick (LGW)

Beginning August 4, 2022 (Eastbound) & August 5, 2022 (Westbound) BOS - LGW Flight #2104 LGW - BOS Flight #1926 6:37 p.m. – 6:35 a.m. (+1) 12:15 p.m. – 3:02 p.m.

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Beginning September 20, 2022 (Eastbound) & September 21, 2022 (Westbound) BOS - LHR Flight #1620 LHR - BOS Flight #1621 6:45 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. (+1) 8:25 a.m. – 11:21 a.m.

Between JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, the airline will offer five daily flights between the United States and the U.K. JetBlue is the only U.S. carrier to serve both Gatwick and Heathrow, offering customers on both sides of the Atlantic greater choice and convenience. JetBlue’s multi-airport approach in London, with diversified flying at the U.K.’s two busiest airports, has already allowed the airline to grow a meaningful customer base of loyal transatlantic fliers.

Speedier Security

JetBlue today also announced enhanced airport experiences at both Gatwick and Heathrow with new expedited security screening now available to select JetBlue customers. The airline’s Even More Speed option is now automatically included for Mint® customers, Mosaic customers and Mosaic companions traveling on the same reservation, customers who have purchased a Blue Extra fare and for customers who have purchased an Even More® Space seat. To take advantage of this new benefit, customers at Heathrow should follow signs for “Fast Track.” At Gatwick, customers should follow signs for “Premium Security.”

An Excellent Experience

JetBlue flights between the U.S. and London are operated using the Airbus A321LR aircraft with 24 Mint+suites, 114 core+seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321LR platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – allows JetBlue to effectively compete with the airline’s award-winning service and attractive fares on flights between the U.S. and London.

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and great customer service. JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic has introduced a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers.

Customers in both core and Mint can stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on flights between the U.S. and the U.K. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

To take a tour of JetBlue’s A321LR aircraft, view onboard menus, book a JetBlue Vacations package to London and more, visit: jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us%2Flondon.

(a) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft.

(b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us.

